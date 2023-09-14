Snell (14-9) earned the win Wednesday over the Dodgers, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out eight over six scoreless innings.

Snell picked up his seventh straight quality start, and he's kept runs off the board in three of his last four outings. This sharp start lowered his ERA to 2.43 with a 1.22 WHIP and 217:93 K:BB through 167 innings over 30 starts this season. It was also the first time since June 22 that Snell didn't walk multiple batters. The southpaw is projected for a home start versus the Rockies next week.