Snell (13-9) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight over six innings to earn the win over the Astros on Friday.

Snell gave up runs for the first time in three starts, but it was still his sixth consecutive quality start. Over his last three starts, he's posted a 25:12 K:BB across 19 innings. Despite a walk rate that's been among the highest in the majors all year, Snell continues to put together solid outings with a 2.52 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 209:92 K:BB through 161 innings over 29 starts. The southpaw is projected for a challenging road start versus the Dodgers next week.