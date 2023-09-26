Snell allowed four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Giants.

Snell was again sharp, firing his fifth scoreless outing of six or more innings in his last six starts. He ended up with a second straight no-decision after the Giants got to Robert Suarez in the eighth inning. Snell lowered his ERA to 2.25 with a 1.19 WHIP and 234:99 K:BB through 180 innings over 32 starts this season. He's tentatively lined up for a road start versus the White Sox this weekend, but the Padres may not push their ace for one more outing since their playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after Monday's loss.