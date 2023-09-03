Snell (12-9) allowed three hits and four walks while striking out eight over six scoreless innings to earn the win over the Giants on Saturday.

Snell has walked multiple batters in 13 straight starts, but he hasn't given up more than three runs in any of them. In eight of those starts, he's walked four or more batters. The southpaw's 5.2 BB/9 is tied for the worst of his career with his rookie season, but he's somehow managed to be effective anyway with a major-league best 2.50 ERA. He's also at 201 strikeouts through 155 innings, which makes this Snell's second 200-strikeout campaign. He's projected to make his next start in Houston.