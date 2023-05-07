Snell (1-5) allowed two runs on a hit and three walks while striking out six over six innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Dodgers.

Snell was unlucky Saturday -- the only hit he surrendered was a two-run home run to Chris Taylor in the fourth inning. The Padres' offense mustered a mere one run on five hits and three walks. Snell's earned quality starts in his last two outings, but he's also given up at least one homer in six straight appearances. He's at a 4.89 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 39:21 K:BB through 35 innings over seven starts this season. The southpaw is lined up for a rematch with the Dodgers in Los Angeles next week.