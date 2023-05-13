Snell did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks over six innings against the Dodgers. He struck out four.

Snell is now starting to turn a corner after a rough start to the year. The southpaw has just a 3.50 ERA in the month of May, and this was just his second start of the year where he did not allow a home run. Fantasy managers can start to feel a bit more confident in him heading into his next tentative start against the Royals.