Snell (5-7) allowed seven hits and four walks while striking out seven over five scoreless innings to earn the win Monday over the Angels.

Snell threw just 55 of 100 pitches for strikes in a wild start, but the Padres' offense gave him plenty of run support early on. His streak of four straight starts with double-digit strikeouts came to an end, but he's gone eight outings in a row without allowing more than two runs. Snell has a 3.03 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 121:46 K:BB through 92 innings across 17 starts. The 30-year-old is projected for a home start versus the Mets this weekend.