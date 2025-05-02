The Padres activated Lockridge (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Friday..
He's been out since mid-April with a left hamstring strain and will skip a rehab assignment and go right back on the active roster. Lockridge was the primary fill-in in center field for Jackson Merrill (hamstring) when he got hurt, but with Tyler Wade playing well lately, Lockridge could be limited to starts against lefties.
More News
-
Padres' Brandon Lockridge: Could be activated soon•
-
Padres' Brandon Lockridge: Lands on IL with strained hamstring•
-
Padres' Brandon Lockridge: Filling in for injured Merrill•
-
Padres' Brandon Lockridge: Double, stolen base off the bench•
-
Padres' Brandon Lockridge: Slated for short-side platoon in LF•
-
Padres' Brandon Lockridge: Running wild this spring•