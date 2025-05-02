Now Playing

The Padres activated Lockridge (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Friday..

He's been out since mid-April with a left hamstring strain and will skip a rehab assignment and go right back on the active roster. Lockridge was the primary fill-in in center field for Jackson Merrill (hamstring) when he got hurt, but with Tyler Wade playing well lately, Lockridge could be limited to starts against lefties.

