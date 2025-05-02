Lockridge (hamstring) is "towards the finish line" of his rehab, according to Padres manager Mike Shildt, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Lockridge has been out of action since landing on the injured list with a left hamstring strain April 14. He's since taken some live at-bats at San Diego's spring complex in Arizona, per MLB.com, and it's unclear if he'll need to go on a minor-league rehab assignment before returning to action with the big club. Before getting hurt, Lockridge had compiled a .194/.265/.258 slash line with one RBI and three stolen bases over 13 games, and he'll likely serve as a reserve outfielder upon his activation.