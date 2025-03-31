Lockridge went 1-for-1 with an RBI-double, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-0 win over Atlanta.

Lockridge entered as a pinch hitter for Jason Heyward in the sixth inning, drawing a walk versus lefty Jose Suarez. Lockridge would remain in the game to face right-hander Hector Neris in the eighth, where he roped an RBI-double before stealing third base and scoring on a Fernando Tatis single. The 28-year-old Lockridge still finds himself on the short side of a platoon, though he could soon see more playing time over Heyward, who's gone 0-for-10 to start the year. Lockridge would offer some upside in the Padres' lineup thanks to his base-stealing ability -- he swiped 46 bags in the minors last season.