The Padres placed Lockridge on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain.
Lockridge had to depart Sunday's game against the Rockies with the injury and it's going to cost him at least the next week-and-a-half of action. He had been filling in for Jackson Merrill (hamstring) as the Padres' primary center fielder. San Diego could use a combination of Tyler Wade and Jason Heyward in center field until one of Merrill or Lockridge returns.
More News
-
Padres' Brandon Lockridge: Filling in for injured Merrill•
-
Padres' Brandon Lockridge: Double, stolen base off the bench•
-
Padres' Brandon Lockridge: Slated for short-side platoon in LF•
-
Padres' Brandon Lockridge: Running wild this spring•
-
Padres' Brandon Lockridge: Hits first big-league homer•
-
Padres' Brandon Lockridge: Up from Triple-A•