Lockridge went 1-for-2 with a run, a stolen base and a caught stealing Thursday in a Cactus League loss to Kansas City.

Lockridge has performed well through 13 spring contests, posting a .370/.414/.519 slash line with two doubles, a triple, four runs, one RBI and five stolen bases. The theft total is tied for second among all players this spring and highlights Lockridge's biggest strength -- he stole 48 bases in 54 attempts at Triple-A last season. Lockridge is competing for one of San Diego's final roster spots for hitters, though the impressive play of Gavin Sheets (five homers, 11 RBI) and Tirso Ornelas (.324 BA, 6:3 BB:K) has created a tight competition.