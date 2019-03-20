Paddack appears well positioned to break camp as a member of the Padres' rotation, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Manager Andy Green has been cagey about the Padres' rotation plans, but all signs point to Paddack opening the season in the big leagues, barring the late addition of another veteran starter to the mix or an organizational desire to delay the right-hander's MLB service clock. While Joey Lucchesi, Eric Lauer and Matt Strahm seem to have locked up their rotation spots, there's still two openings left vacant with the likes of Robbie Erlin, Luis Perdomo, Bryan Mitchell, Jacob Nix (elbow) and Brett Kennedy (lat) having removed themselves from consideration based on poor performance or injury this spring. That leaves Paddack and two other prospects (Logan Allen and Cal Quantrill) left standing in the competition, with Paddack having vastly overshadowed both thus far. Though Paddack battled some command issues while raising his pitch count to 75 in a minor-league game Tuesday, the Padres' decision to have him throw on the back fields rather than against the Diamondbacks' big-league lineup that same day can be viewed as a positive. San Diego is scheduled to face Arizona in its second series of the season, with Paddack a candidate to take the hill for one of those three games.