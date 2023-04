Padres manager Bob Melvin told reporters before Saturday's game against Atlanta that Dahl is dealing with an upper quad injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

As Cassavell notes in his report, this helps explain why right field has essentially become a platoon between Rougned Odor and Jose Azocar over the past few games. The outfielder could be available off the bench in the coming days, but it's also possible Dahl's unavailability could lead to a stint on the injured list.