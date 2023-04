Dahl is starting in right field and batting eighth for the Padres on Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

Dahl hit a pinch-hit, game-tying solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday to help the Padres to a 5-4 win over Arizona, and he'll be rewarded with a start in Tuesday's matinee versus the Diamondbacks and right-hander Zac Gallen. Jose Azocar and Rougned Odor are on the bench for this one.