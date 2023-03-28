Dahl appears to be in line for a spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Dahl signed a minor-league contract with San Diego in December and was given the opportunity to compete for a roster spot in spring training. He did well with the opportunity, posting a .288/.311/.458 slash line with one home run, five doubles, a triple, eight runs and 10 RBI. Though his placement on the 40-man roster has yet to be made official, it appears likely that Dahl will break camp with the big club with Brandon Dixon and Tim Lopes sent to minor-league camp Sunday. Dahl was solid major-league player in his first three seasons with Colorado, but he's been unable to do much since 2019 and didn't play in the big leagues at all last season. Dahl figures to work primarily as a bench bat and reserve outfielder during the coming campaign.