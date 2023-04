Dahl is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

While Fernando Tatis (suspension) completes a 20-game ban to begin the season and while Adam Engel (hamstring) is on the shelf, Dahl looks like he may occupy the strong side of a platoon in right field. With southpaw Austin Gomber twirling for the Rockies on Sunday, the lefty-hitting Dahl will cede his spot to the righty-hitting Jose Azocar.