Dahl hit a game-tying solo home run in the ninth inning of Monday's 5-4 win over Arizona.
Rougned Odor started in right field for the Padres and was later replaced on defense by Jose Azocar. When Azocar's turn to bat came up in the ninth, manager Bob Melvin opted to go to Dahl, who came through with the game-tying bomb. It was the veteran's first hit as a Padre -- he went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in his previous two contests this season.
