Lamet was recalled by the Padres on Saturday.
Lamet was demoted in mid-May after struggling to a 9.72 ERA across his first 10 relief outings of the year. Both his 23.8 percent strikeout rate and his 16.7 percent walk rate represent career worsts. He's been far better in nine outings for Triple-A El Paso, cruising to a 0.93 ERA and 34.9 percent strikeout rate, though his 11.6 percent walk rate remains elevated. Craig Stammen (shoulder) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
