Lamet Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.
Lamet allowed runs in only one of his first five appearances this season, but he'll head to the minors after giving up eight earned runs over three frames his past five outings. Robinson Cano was added to the major-league roster in a corresponding move.
