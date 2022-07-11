Lamet was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.
Lamet was called up by San Diego on Saturday, but he'll head back to the minors after he gave up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four in 2.1 innings against the Giants on Sunday. Right-hander Reiss Knehr was recalled Monday to take Lamet's place in the major-league bullpen.
