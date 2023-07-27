Rosario (ankle) resumed his rehab assignment at Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday and went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two additional RBI while playing nine innings at second base in a 5-2 win over Round Rock.

Rosario has been stuck on the Padres' 60-day injured list since Feb. 16 after he underwent surgery in the offseason to address a fractured ankle. He began a rehab assignment June 6 at Triple-A, then was shut down for two weeks before returning to action June 22. Rosario had his rehab assignment paused again shortly before the All-Star break, but he resumed playing in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League last week before reporting back to El Paso. The Padres likely want the 23-year-old to play on an everyday basis, so once he's deemed ready to return from the 60-day IL, he could be optioned to Triple-A.