Rosario is in the mix for starts at third base for the Padres while Manny Machado (elbow) is limited to the designated hitter spot, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Machado will need to DH at least for the club's March 20-21 series in South Korea and perhaps for a bit when it returns home, too. That opens up some at-bats at the hot corner, where Rosario is competing primarily with Graham Pauley and Matthew Batten. Rosario, 24, is 6-for-25 with a couple stolen bases in Cactus League play and went 9-for-36 with two homers during his brief time with the big club last season. He can play second base and shortstop, as well, putting him in contention for a reserve role even if he's not getting starts at third base.