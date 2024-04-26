Rosario went 1-for-2 with a walk, a run and an RBI in Thursday's 10-9 loss to the Rockies.

Rosario made his third start at third base in four games, with Thursday's assignment being particularly notable since it came with the Padres facing a right-handed hurler in Colorado's Dakota Hudson. Tyler Wade had been starting at the hot corner against right-handers in the early part of the season, but Rosario could end up unseating him as the preferred option at the position, at least until Manny Machado is able to play the field once he completes his recovery from offseason elbow surgery. Rosario has been more productive at the dish than Wade this season with a .282/.333/.564 slash line, two home runs, five doubles and five RBI over 43 plate appearances, and the 24-year-old might have earned himself more opportunities against right-handed pitching as a result.