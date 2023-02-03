Rosario will be sidelined multiple months after suffering a fractured ankle while doing sprinting drills during winter ball, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Rosario needed surgery to repair the fracture and is expected to be on the shelf until around midseason. Ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 5 prospect in the Padres' system, Rosario had been slated to compete in spring training for a reserve role. The 23-year-old went 1-for-5 at the plate during a cup of coffee with San Diego last season.