Lauer allowed three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three across five innings Monday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Despite allowing nine baserunners, the only damage against Lauer came on three-run home run by Chase d'Arnaud in the second inning. He was able to strand five baserunners with timely outs, and did manage to generate 13 swinging strikes despite his low strikeout total. Even with a 5.30 ERA and 1.71 WHIP, Lauer is likely to remain in the Padres' rotation due to a lack of other healthy or quality options, though his value is limited to leagues where any available innings are valuable.