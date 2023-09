Tatis went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and one run scored in Monday's 11-9 win over the Rockies.

Taris extended his hitting streak to seven games, a span in which he's gone 11-for-29 (.379) with four multi-hit efforts. He's also notched two steals in that span, giving him 27 thefts in 31 attempts this season. The outfielder is slashing .264/.329/.466 with 25 home runs, 77 RBI and 87 runs scored through 130 contests, matching his career high in games played from 2021.