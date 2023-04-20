Tatis has been activated from his PED suspension and is batting leadoff Thursday night against the Diamondbacks, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Tatis will start in right field and lead things off for the Padres in his first major-league game since October 2021. He went ballistic during his eight-game tuneup with Triple-A El Paso, batting .515 with a 1.802 OPS, seven home runs, 15 RBI, two stolen bases and 11 runs scored across 39 plate appearances. Recovered from wrist and shoulder surgeries and having served out an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, the 24-year-old can now finally reclaim his place as one of the most productive position players in the sport.