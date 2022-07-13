Tatis (wrist) underwent another scan and met with the surgeon who performed his surgery Monday, and an update on his status is expected to come Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old's rehab progress has been stalled while awaiting clearance to participate in full baseball activities, as he's been fielding grounders, shagging balls in the outfield and taking phantom swings and doing tee work in the batting cage. If the scan results bring positive news, Tatis could be cleared to begin taking full swings, which would allow him to significantly ramp up his rehab work.