Tatis acknowledged that he felt "a little tightness" in his right hamstring during Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Twins, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis was seen grabbing at his hamstring during the seventh inning. He eventually exited the contest during the eighth inning, although his departure seemed to be more as a result of the game being out of reach, as the Padres pulled a couple other starters, as well. Tatis was walking around fine after the game and said he would be back in the lineup Monday against the Orioles.