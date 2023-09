Tatis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 11-2 loss to the Dodgers.

While Tatis is hitting just .190 (8-for-42) in September, he's clubbed four homers over 10 games this month. His blast Tuesday was of little consequence in a blowout loss. The outfielder is up to 24 homers, 72 RBI, 82 runs scored and 25 stolen bases while slashing .259/.322/.459 over 125 contests this season.