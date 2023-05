Tatis went 3-for-5 with a run scored Monday in the Padres' 8-3 win over the Reds.

Tatis has now turned in three multi-hit efforts in a row and four within the last five games, extending his hit streak to nine games along the way. Though Tatis' .811 OPS is still well below his career mark (.959), fantasy managers have to be pleased with how he's performed thus far when considering he hadn't played in the majors since October 2021 before he was reinstated from his suspension April 20.