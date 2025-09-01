Tatis (hamstring) will start in right field and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis revealed after Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Twins that he had contended with some right hamstring tightness during the contest, but the Padres weren't concerned enough about the injury to send the outfielder in for further testing. The 26-year-old appears to have bounced back well from the issue overnight and will remain in the lineup for the series opener against Monday, occupying his familiar spot in the field and in the batting order.