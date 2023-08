Tatis went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base in a 10-5 win over Arizona on Friday.

Tatis contributed to a three-run ninth inning for the Padres with an RBI double. He finished with three base knocks for his first multi-hit game since July 28. Tatis had been slumping coming into Friday, slashing .085/.122/.191 with one homer, eight RBI and a steal over his previous 11 games.