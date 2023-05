Tatis went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 4-0 win over Kansas City.

Tatis singled and scored in the first then drove home the Padres' second run with a single in the following inning. He didn't reach base again, but the Padres didn't need much offense with Michael Wacha flirting with a no-hitter. Tatis has his average up to .289, but his power is down from his 42-homer season in 2021. His current .495 slugging percentage would be a career low.