Tatis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run in Friday's 10-3 win over Arizona.

Tatis set the tone for a big offensive game by the Padres with his first-inning solo homer. The long ball extended his hitting streak to 13 games, during which he was slashed .434/.474/.660 with three home runs, seven RBI, nine runs and a stolen base. Tatis leads San Diego with 11 homers on the campaign and has driven in 33 runs while slashing .282/.357/.458 and swiping seven bags overall.