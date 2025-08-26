Tatis went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 9-6 loss to the Mariners.

Tatis hit the Padres' third home run off Bryce Miller in the second inning. This ended a 27-game stretch without a homer for Tatis, who hit .255 with 11 doubles in that span. The outfielder's power has been down this year -- his .433 slugging percentage is the lowest of any year in his career. He's batting .263 with an .805 OPS, 18 homers, 54 RBI, 91 runs scored and 26 stolen bases across 129 contests.