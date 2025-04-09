Tatis was removed from Tuesday's game against the Athletics due to an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The Padres haven't provided any details regarding what kind of injury Tatis is dealing with, but more information will come once they get a chance to evaluate him. The 26-year-old had gone 0-for-2 with a walk prior to his removal in the fifth inning.
