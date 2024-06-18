Tatis is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Philadelphia.
It's the first day off this season for Tatis, who had made 75 starts in right field and one start at designated hitter coming into action Tuesday. David Peralta will play right field in this one, while Jake Cronenworth will move up to the second spot in the batting order.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Extends hitting streak to 16 games•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Swats another homer in loss•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Continues to mash•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Logs steal in three-hit game•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Stays hot with four hits•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Three hits, homer vs. Royals•