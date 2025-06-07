Padres' Fernando Tatis: Getting Saturday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tatis is not in Saturday's lineup against the Brewers.
Tatis will be out of the lineup for the first time since April 9 in what appears to be a scheduled day off. Brandon Lockridge will take over in right field and hit ninth.
