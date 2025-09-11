Tatis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in a loss to the Reds.

For a while it looked like Tatis' fifth-inning solo shot would hold up as the lone run of the contest, but the Reds struck for two tallies in the eighth to pull out the victory. Tatis has picked up his power a bit in September, swatting three long balls through nine games after going deep just once across 27 contests in August. Overall, he's at a relatively modest 21 home runs this season, though he's added 29 stolen bases, 63 RBI, 97 runs and an .801 OPS to provide well-rounded production.