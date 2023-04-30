Tatis went 2-for-6 with one double, one homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over San Francisco.
Tatis smacked a fifth-inning homer to put the Padres up 9-8. After going 0-for-5 in his season debut, Tatis has a hit in every game he has played. However his slash line is .243/.282/.432 as he has just two walks and three extra-base hits in 37 at bats.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Knocks in three runs•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Belts first long ball•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Gets first hit of campaign•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: At leadoff in return Thursday•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Rehab assignment ends•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Continues mashing in minors•