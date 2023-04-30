Tatis went 2-for-6 with one double, one homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over San Francisco.

Tatis smacked a fifth-inning homer to put the Padres up 9-8. After going 0-for-5 in his season debut, Tatis has a hit in every game he has played. However his slash line is .243/.282/.432 as he has just two walks and three extra-base hits in 37 at bats.