Tatis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two total runs scored in Friday's 9-6 win over the Rockies.

Tatis has gotten his bat going in June with four multi-hit efforts over eight games this month. He's batting .364 (12-for-33) with eight extra-base hits in that span. The productive stretch has raised his slash line to .262/.313/.514 with 12 homers, 30 RBI, 28 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 43 contests. While he's not quite at his pre-injury level for getting on base, Tatis is still providing solid five-category production.