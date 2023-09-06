Tatis went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Phillies.

Tatis has already swatted three homers over five games in September -- that's one more than he hit in all of August. The power surge has him up to 23 long balls this season. He's added a .265/.330/.468 slash line, 25 stolen bases, 71 RBI and 80 runs scored over 120 contests. Over the last five games, Tatis has returned to batting second after hitting cleanup for a four-game span from Aug. 28-31.