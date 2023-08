Tatis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 4-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

The game was scoreless before the Padres rallied in the eighth inning, with Tatis dealing the biggest blow. The homer was his 20th of the season and his first since Aug. 2. He's hit safely in seven of his last eight games to get back on track after a recent slump. The 24-year-old is slashing .268/.326/.476 with 65 RBI, 70 runs scored and 22 stolen bases through 103 contests.