Tatis is hitting third and playing right field against the Royals on Wednesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The Padres are shaking things up at the top of the lineup after a 5-4 loss to the Royals on Wednesday, and Tatis will move into the middle of the lineup with Xander Bogaerts hitting at the top. San Diego is also without Manny Machado on Wednesday because of a hand injury, so this may be a short-term lineup solution assuming Machado gets back in the lineup in the coming days.