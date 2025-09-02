Padres' Fernando Tatis: In Tuesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tatis (lower body) will start in right field and bat leadoff Tuesday against the Orioles, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Lower-half tightness caused Tatis to be a late scratch from Monday's lineup, but a day of rest has him feeling better and ready to play Tuesday. The 26-year-old has been less productive than usual recently, slashing .231/.348/.385 with five RBI and seven runs scored across his last 10 games.
