Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Rejoining Padres
Tatis (hamstring) is headed back to San Diego and will rejoin the Padres on Thursday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Tatis has looked good in his two rehab appearances for Double-A Amarillo, giving the Padres confidence he's ready to rejoin the big club. It remains to be seen if he'll immediately slot back into the starting lineup for San Diego's Thursday tilt with the Nationals, but all signs are pointing towards a return at some point during that upcoming four-game set. The shortstop was off to a great start at the dish before the injury, slashing .300/.360/.550 with six homers over 100 at-bats.
