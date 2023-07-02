Tatis went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and three RBI against Cincinnati in Saturday's 12-5 victory.

Tatis put the Padres on the scoreboard in the third inning with an RBI single, and he added another run-scoring single in the seventh before ending his day with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The star outfielder had hit a bit of a skid entering the weekend, having gone just 4-for-28 with no extra-base hits and nine strikeouts over his previous six games. Tatis has posted strong numbers overall this season, though, slashing .277/.339/.515 with 15 homers, 40 RBI, 45 runs and 14 thefts over 63 games.