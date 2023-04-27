Tatis went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 win against the Cubs.

Tatis came up big late in the contest for San Diego, plating two runs with a single in the seventh and another run with a single in the ninth. The pair of knocks extended his hitting streak to five games, though he's tallied just one extra-base hit (a homer) over that span. Tatis has also yet to steal a base this season after racking up 52 thefts over 273 regular-season games across his first three big-league campaigns.